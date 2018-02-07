GE’s Enhanced 2 MW-127 Turbine Selected for 2.9 Gigawatts of Projects in North America

GE Renewable Energy (NYSE: GE) today announced it secured commitments for 2.9 gigawatts (GW) of its variably rated 2.2 MW to 2.5 MW onshore wind turbine with a 127-meter rotor in North America. Some of the largest commitments are for projects with Invenergy, Lincoln Clean Energy, and Avangrid Renewables.

Featuring the best-in-class capacity factor, the 2 MW-127 demonstrates the next step in turbine technology and efficiency. It also brings a significant improvement in Annual Energy Production (AEP) within the 2 MW range, reducing the cost of energy for customers with medium to low wind speed sites.

Pete McCabe, President & CEO of GE’s Onshore Wind Business said, “We’re delighted by the positive response from our customers to the GE 2 MW-127 and look forward to improving their project economics as we install this leading technology at wind farms across North America.”

The 2 MW-127 builds on GE’s 2 MW platform that has over 5.5 GW installed and operating today. It features the same proven performance and reliability with an even greater capacity factor while also increasing the AEP of GE’s product offerings.

Today, GE’s 2 MW platform wind turbines come digitally-equipped and ready to utilize GE’s Predix core applications including its Asset Performance Management (APM), Cybersecurity, and Business Optimization (BO) solutions. The digital suite of apps enables improved business outcomes, including the lifecycle extension of the customers’ wind farms and the improvement of overall farm economics through data driven insights and actions.