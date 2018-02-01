EDF Energies Nouvelles commissions a 200 MW wind farm in the United States

EDF Energies Nouvelles is announcing the commissioning of the Red Pine wind farm by its local subsidiary, EDF Renewable Energy.

The 200 MW in installed capacity contributes to the EDF Group’s Cap 2030 strategy, which aims to double its renewable energy capacity by 2030, both in France and worldwide.

The Red Pine wind farm is located in the state of Minnesota.

Consisting of 100 wind turbines, Red Pine wind farm generates enough power to meet the consumption of 92,000 average Minnesotan homes, according to US Energy Information Administration.

EDF Renewable Services, the leading provider of renewable operations and maintenance services in North America, will provide balance-of-plant operations and maintenance for the facility.

EDF Energies Nouvelles, via EDF Renewable Energy, is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 9 GW of wind, solar and storage projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.