EDF Renewable Energy Announces Commercial Operation at Red Pine Wind Project in Minnesota

EDF Renewable Energy (EDF RE) announced today that the 200 megawatt (MW) Red Pine Wind Project (Project) is fully operational and delivering electricity. Consisting of 100 wind turbines manufactured by Vestas, Red Pine interconnects to Northern States Power’s Hawks Nest Lake Substation and generates enough clean wind energy to meet the consumption of 92,000 average Minnesota homes, according to US Energy Information Administration.

The Project, located in Lincoln County in southwest Minnesota, marks the Company’s 11wind facility to be developed in the state. Kate O’Hair, vice president of development, north region commented, “The support of the Ivanhoe community has been tremendous. We are pleased to recognize the positive impact with over $18 million in supplies, equipment, utilities and fuel sourced from local businesses during the construction phase and more than $20,000 contributed to local organizations to assist in their missions.”

The Red Pine Project will further invest an estimated $1 million annually during its production life to the county and townships through the Minnesota Wind Energy Production Tax.

EDF Renewable Services, the leading provider of renewable operations and maintenance services in North America, will provide balance-of-plant operations and maintenance for the facility.

EDF Renewable Energy is one of the largest renewable energy developers in North America with 9 GW of wind, solar, storage, biomass, and biogas projects developed throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

EDF Renewable Energy is a leading US independent power producer with over 30 years of expertise in the renewable industry, covering all range of services from project origination, development, sales and marketing, to long-term asset management. EDF Renewable Energy specializes in wind and solar photovoltaic with presence in other segments of the renewable energy market: distributed electricity, storage, biogas, and biomass. EDF Renewable Energy’s North American portfolio consists of 9.8 gigawatts of developed projects with 5.3 gigawatts of installed capacity throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico. The operations and maintenance subsidiary, EDF Renewable Services, operates 13 gigawatts globally. EDF Renewable Energy is a subsidiary of EDF Energies Nouvelles. EDF Energies Nouvelles is the renewable energy arm of the EDF group, the leading electricity company in the world.