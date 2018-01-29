Nordex Group successfully placed EUR 275 million Senior Notes

The Nordex Group successfully placed EUR 275 million “green” Senior Notes with a five-year maturity. To optimize the maturity profile of the Company, the proceeds will be used for early redemption of existing liabilities. Herewith Nordex has been able to extend the maturity profile of its credit liabilities significantly. The coupon of the five-year bond amounts to 6.5 per cent.

“Following the successful market launch of our Delta4000 product series and the implementation of the cost reduction programme “45 by 18″ in 2017, the placement of the Senior Notes represents a further milestone in the consistent reorientation of the Nordex Group. This means that we are also financially well prepared for the current phase of significant change in the industry,” says Christoph Burkhard, CFO of Nordex SE.

The Senior Notes have been certified as a “Green Bond” by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI).

