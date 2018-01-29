Enel’s says agreement with Anheuser-Busch helped make it a top wind producer in Oklahoma

The King of Beers has helped Enel become Oklahoma’s king of wind.
The wind energy producer’s U.S. subsidiary, Enel Green Power North America, announced this month it became the Sooner State’s largest wind energy producer after activating its Thunder Ranch and Red Dirt wind farms.
The company helped pay for building both facilities through power-purchase agreements made by two well-known firms, including Anheuser-Busch, the U.S. subsidiary of AB InBev.
The power purchase agreement Anheuser-Busch made with Enel commits the brewer to buying 152.5 megawatts of power daily (610 gigawatts, annually) from the grid, which Anheuser-Busch said is enough renewable electricity for it to produce more than 20 billion, 12-ounce servings of beer a year.