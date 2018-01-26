E.ON commissions two large battery storage facilities in the USA

E.ON has put two 10-megawatt batteries into operation in Texas. The Texas Waves lithium-ion energy storage units are providing system services for the market. The batteries are able to react quickly to fluctuations in the power grid and thus improve security of supply for customers.

E.ON’s concept is to stabilise the grid by combining renewable energy production and battery storage. Texas Waves is therefore an integral part of E.ON’s Pyron and Inadale wind farms. E.ON has already completed a similar project in Arizona. The Iron Horse project there is coupled with a 2.4 megawatt solar system.

E.ON has developed, built and operated more than 3,600 MW of solar and wind power plants in the United States. E.ON is also one of the leading storage technology companies in the United States.