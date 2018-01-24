China’s renewable energy capacity grew in 2017

China’s renewable energy capacity continued to expand in 2017 and has achieved major improvement in solving renewable energy problems, said a senior official with the National Energy Administration.

Renewable energy capacity reached 650 million kilowatts by the end of 2017, up by 14 percent year-on-year, accounting for 36.6 percent of the nation’s total installed capacity, according to the administration.

China has been effectively curbed in some key regions with high curtailment rates, according to Liang Zhipeng, deputy director of the new energy and renewable energy department of the National Energy Administration.

Curtailment rates for Gansu province declined by 10 percent in 2017 compared to the previous year.

China expects to solve the problem of renewable energy waste by 2020, he said.

China also plans to raise the portion of its renewable and non-fossil fuel power consumption to 15 percent of total energy by 2020, according to the 13th Five-Year Plan.