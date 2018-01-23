Siemens Gamesa closes 2017 in the U.S. with over 300 MW in Safe Harbor orders

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has been awarded seven orders for Safe Harbor equipment during CY 2017 (Calendar Year 2017), with a combined total capacity of 318 MW, enabling all seven undisclosed customers across the U.S. to qualify projects for 80% of the Production Tax Credit (PTC).

These orders allow PTC qualification for both new installation and repowering projects that will reach commercial operation date before the end of 2021. These PTC orders consist of different models and components of SGRE’s product portfolio.

“These orders demonstrate the U.S. market’s continued confidence in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy as a trusted technology partner for new installations and repowering initiatives,” says José Antonio Miranda, Onshore Americas CEO, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. “With the broadest portfolio in the industry, we are perfectly positioned to address the diverse needs of the North American market.”

With more than 150 project sites across 32 U.S. states and its territories, Siemens Gamesa has installed more than 17 GW in the U.S., enough energy to power over five million average homes.