Nike signs wind power deal with Avangrid Renewables

Nike has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Avangrid Renewables to buy 86 megawatts (MW) of windpower in Texas.

Under the PPA, the company will purchase power from Avangrid Renewables’ 286MW Karankawa windfarm located in Bee and San Patricio counties in Texas.

This latest PPA with Nike is Avangrid Renewables’ second agreement for power from Karankawa following a previous 200MW deal with Austin Energy.

The Karankawa farm has been designed to generate carbon-free energy to power nearly 75,000 households per year.

Avangrid Renewables’ vice-president of renewables origination Barrett Stambler said: “Working with partners such as Nike who have a relentless focus on driving the development and availability of renewable energy is exciting and inspiring.

“This partnership allows us to have a very positive impact in the local communities where we own and operate these windfarms, creating jobs and economic development for rural America and advancing our country’s energy independence.”

Nike previously signed a PPA for 100% renewable energy from Avangrid Renewables’ three Columbia Gorge-based windfarms for its worldwide headquarters near Beaverton, Oregon, as well as for most of its Oregon based facilities.

Nike chief sustainability officer and innovation accelerator vice-president Hannah Jones said: “Moreover, we will deliver on more than 50% of our commitment to source 100% renewable energy in our owned or operated facilities worldwide by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2025.

“Investing in renewable energy is good for athletes, the planet and for business, and we will continue to drive collaboration to accelerate a low-carbon growth economy.”

Avangrid Renewables owns and operates the 605MW South Texas Coast Complex along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and the 120MW Barton Chapel windfarm in Mid-West Texas.