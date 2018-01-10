PNE WIND wins 71MW capacity in Turkey’s wind energy auction

PNE WIND has won a tender for the construction of 71.4MW wind farm in Turkey.

At the end of December 2017, the “Köseler” wind farm project (71.4 MW) was awarded a contract in the 260 MW tender for the Canakkale region in western Turkey. In total, projects with approx. 5,000 MW participated in the tender. This meant that the volume was heavily oversubscribed.

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE WIND AG: “This is a great success and a further step towards the internationalisation of our core business. The successful participation in the call for tenders is further proof of the high level of quality and competitiveness of the projects developed by PNE WIND.”

PNE WIND took part in the tender via its 100% subsidiary PNE Wind Yenilenebilir Enerjiler Ltd. Sti. It was part of the 3,000 MW tender for wind energy projects in Turkey in 2017. The Canakkale region is considered one of the windiest regions in the country.

The award gives the project the so-called pre-licence and secure network access. This was an important milestone for the further development of the wind farm project until final approval and later implementation.

Kurt Stürken, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PNE WIND AG: “The success in this tendering process shows how important it is to develop wind farm projects patiently and sustainably. This was the basis for the award of the contract and a first step towards the realisation of our extensive project pipeline in Turkey.”