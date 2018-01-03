ALE completes installation of France’s first floating wind turbine inside harbour

ALE has completed the unique installation of wind turbine components for France’s first floating wind turbine at Saint Nazaire, France.
The installation is part of the pre-commissioning works of FLOATGEN demonstrator, where ALE was contracted by IDEOL to perform the mechanical and electrical completion of a 2MW V80 wind turbine generator onto a floating foundation.
The floating foundation was afloat and berthed at the ‘Quai des Charbonniers’, Saint Nazaire.
Each of the wind turbine components were lifted by a 1,200t crane, situated in front of the floater device. The components consisted of: two tower sections a nacelle, a hub and three blades. A 100t auxiliary crane was also required to erect and lift the two tower sections in tandem.
In order to maintain the stability of the floating foundation, ALE simultaneously performed ballasting operations on the foundation during the lifting operation. Four submersible pumps were used to supply water to the ballast tanks situated at the corners of the floater. The steady trim methodology defined by IDEOL worked well for loads transfer from the crane hook to components flanges.
Once the wind turbine was fully mounted on top of the floating foundation, the electrical components and cables were connected and assembled, and the client’s sensors and measuring equipment were installed.
Antonio Martin Garcia, Project Manager for ALE, said: “This was a unique job for ALE and the first time we have undertaken such a complex scope of work in this sector. We were able to provide a bespoke solution for this challenging operation and by providing experienced operators with expertise in each discipline, including the installation, ballasting, and lifting, as well as coordination we could ensure smooth project management. The successful completion of this project showcases our enhanced wind installation capabilities and sets the bar in the next phase of heavy lifting solutions in the renewables market.”