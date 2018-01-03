ALE completes installation of France’s first floating wind turbine inside harbour

ALE has completed the unique installation of wind turbine components for France’s first floating wind turbine at Saint Nazaire, France.

The installation is part of the pre-commissioning works of FLOATGEN demonstrator, where ALE was contracted by IDEOL to perform the mechanical and electrical completion of a 2MW V80 wind turbine generator onto a floating foundation.

The floating foundation was afloat and berthed at the ‘Quai des Charbonniers’, Saint Nazaire.

Each of the wind turbine components were lifted by a 1,200t crane, situated in front of the floater device. The components consisted of: two tower sections a nacelle, a hub and three blades. A 100t auxiliary crane was also required to erect and lift the two tower sections in tandem.

In order to maintain the stability of the floating foundation, ALE simultaneously performed ballasting operations on the foundation during the lifting operation. Four submersible pumps were used to supply water to the ballast tanks situated at the corners of the floater. The steady trim methodology defined by IDEOL worked well for loads transfer from the crane hook to components flanges.