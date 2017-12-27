Vestas and W.E.B sign two wind energy orders in Germany and Austria

Vestas has signed a partner agreement with W.E.B to supply its 4 MW platform for future projects in Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Canada, and the U.S. that potentially can materialise in three-digit volume over the next two years. As part of the agreement, W.E.B has placed orders for a total of 35 MW across one wind project in Lower Austria and one in Eastern Germany.

“W.E.B and Vestas successfully collaborated for more than 20 years. It is important for us to have a partner who shares common values such as reliability, sustainability and flexibility. That’s why we chose Vestas’ turbine technology and their team competencies for our extensive international project pipeline. We leverage the sustainable 4 MW platform that enables an efficient project development and competitive cost of energy that is critical for our success in highly competitive international auction systems“, explains Frank Dumeier, CEO, WEB Windenergie AG.

“W.E.B. is a valued long-term customer and this agreement underlines our strong partnership. Site diversity and individual project requirements across six countries require a highly versatile platform, which is exactly what our 4 MW platform offers. Together with our global reach, ability to optimise wind park design to site conditions and our vast repowering expertise, W.E.B’s projects will utilise the 4 MW platform’s different rotor sizes, towers and power modes, thereby maximising annual energy production and lowering cost of energy across very different site conditions”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Central Europe.

As part of the agreement, W.E.B has placed the first orders for one German and one Austrian project. The German order was awarded in the second German auction round in August 2017 and includes six V136-3.6 MW that will repower the Wörbzig wind park currently consisting of 12 V66-1.75 MW. The order includes supply and commissioning of the wind turbines as well as a 20-year full-scope Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement and a VestasOnline® Compact SCADA solution. Wind turbine delivery and commissioning is planned to begin in the first half of 2019.

The Austrian order is for the Dürnkrut project and will employ towers with hub heights of 117m and 149m. The customised solution consists of four V126-3.45 MW. The order includes wind turbine supply and commissioning as well as a full-scope Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreementand a VestasOnline® Compact SCADA solution. Wind turbine delivery and commissioning is planned to start in the second half of 2018.

https://www.evwind.es/2017/12/27/vestas-and-w-e-b-sign-two-wind-energy-orders-in-germany-and-austria/62235

https://www.evwind.com/2017/12/27/vestas-y-w-e-b-firman-dos-pedidos-de-energia-eolica-en-alemania-y-austria/