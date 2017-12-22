GN Renewable Investment ordering 12 Nordex 117/3000 wind turbines in France

The Nordex Group has been awarded a contract for the installation of the “Epine Marie Madeleine” wind farm. GN Renewable Investments, managed by TTR Energy, a private equity management firm, has ordered twelve N117/3000 turbines from Nordex for this project. Nordex France is the developer of the Epine Marie Madeleine project. The contract covers the turnkey delivery of the project as well as service for the wind power systems over a 15-year period. The wind farm is to go on line in September 2018.

The project is located in Hauts-de-France, around 50 kilometres east of Saint-Quentin, where the wind farm will achieve an above-average capacity factor of almost 30 percent thanks to its special design oriented to the conditions of such non-coastal locations.

The Group has installed wind power capacity of more than 21 GW in over 25 markets, generating sales of EUR 3.4 billion in 2016. It currently has roughly 5,000 employees. The production network comprises plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India. The product range primarily concentrates on onshore turbines in the 1.5 – 4.5 MW class addressing the requirements of land constrained as well as grid constrained markets.

TTR Energy manages private equity funds specialised in investing in electricity producing projects based on mature renewable technologies in Continental Europe with a particular focus in France. TTR Energy has invested in, financed and built (incl. projects currently under construction) more than 480MW of renewable energy projects.