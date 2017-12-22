ALE reach milestone in floating windmill installation

ALE has completed a major project milestone and lifted the second section of a telescopic tower, weighing 260t, of the first self-installing telescopic offshore windmill in Arinaga, Gran Canaria.

This is part of the H2020 project, where ALE is part of the Consortium building the first self-installing telescopic offshore windmill for a 5MW turbine in the Canary Islands. ALE has performed the lifting operations for the tower and the TIM Platform, as well as the final offshore installation and ballasting operations.

As this project is so complex, ALE started planning in January 2016, before performing the tower section test lifts in November 2017.

During the project, ALE’s award-winning R&D department was tasked with developing a unique Wi-Fi system enable the manoeuvres to be performed with wireless equipment

Cecilio Barahona, Project Engineer for ALE, said: “It is fantastic to be involved in such a unique project that will revolutionise renewable energy production. We are really happy with the what has been achieved so far, with the successful assembly of the two sections and the lifting tests.”

The sections, comprising of blades and nacelle, weigh 600t and 975t and will be lifting lifted at low height using strand jacks in Spring 2018.

The windmill will then be transported with tugs to its final position in the sea and the two tower sections are lifting and connected with the electrical cable.

Once completed, the 290t floating windmill will the first of its kind with a 5MW turbine. Energy production is expected to start by the end of 2018.