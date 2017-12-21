Wind energy in Sweden: Vestas wind turbines for a wind farm of Vasa Vind

Vasa Vind, together with their long-term instuitional partner, have ordered 23 V110-2.0 MW turbines for the 49 MW Munkflohögen wind park located outside Östersund in central Sweden. Utilising the 2 MW platform’s flexibility, the turbines will be delivered in various power modes that maximise each turbine’s energy production based on its specific location at the site.

The order is Vasa Vind’s second Vestas project in Sweden and follows the 288 MW Åskälen order, which was placed in June and at the time Vestas’ largest order ever in Sweden.

Annette Eriksson, Managing Director of Vasa Vind, said: “We are delighted to work with Vestas again on the Munkflohögen site, one of Sweden’s best sites in terms of wind resource. Together with Vestas we have established a strong mutual understanding of what it takes to realise new wind projects in Sweden today.”

The Munkflohögen project is the result of early engagement, continuous cooperation and dialogue across stakeholders, utilising Vestas’ strong technology, including Power Optimised Modes optimised and tailored to the site, and the trust built through a long-term partnership.

Christer Baden Hansen, Vestas Head of Sales Nordics, adds: “After partnering for the record-breaking 288 MW Åskälen project, the Munkflohögen project demonstrates our strong partnership with Vasa Vind. Both projects are the result of many years of hard work and cooperation to ensure all stakeholders benefit from the project.”

The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. Wind turbine delivery and commissioning are expected in the second half of 2018.