More than 30 wind power projects are under construction in Ukraine

In total, more than 30 projects are being developed in Ukraine to launch new wind generation, and they are at different stages of readiness.

This was stated by Artem Nekrasov, Acting Director of the State Enterprise Guaranteed Buyer, on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“More than 30 projects to launch new wind generation are currently under construction in Ukraine [at various stages of readiness]. These are Ukrainian companies, Turkish companies and German investors. As far as I know, the estimated dates for their launch [some of them] are 2025 and 2027,” he said.

According to him, most of these projects were launched before the war started. “But, despite the fact that we are now at war, new ones are emerging,” Nekrasov said.

The acting director of the State Enterprise “Guaranteed Buyer” noted that over the past 2 years, businesses have been actively installing solar stations for their needs.

“Given the situation in the energy sector, Ukrainian companies have started investing in their own renewable energy installations. For example, we see such projects of retail chains as Silpo, Epicentr, Novus, which have already installed solar panels on the roofs of their supermarkets,” he said.

When asked how Ukraine is currently supported by international partners in initiatives to provide infrastructure for solar generation, Nekrasov assured that partners are constantly helping Ukraine.

As reported, since the beginning of 2024, as of 18 June, SE Guaranteed Buyer has paid UAH 28.272 billion to renewable energy producers.