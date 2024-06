Sunrise Wind receives final approval from US Department of the Interior

Sunrise Wind, New York’s largest offshore wind project, has received approval of its construction and operations plan (COP) from the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), which is the final permit needed from the federal agency to move the project towards the start of offshore construction.

With a capacity of 924 MW, Sunrise Wind will generate enough renewable energy to power nearly 600,000 New York homes.

The COP approval outlines the project’s one nautical mile wind turbine spacing, the requirements for the construction methodology for all work occurring in federal ocean waters, and mitigation measures to protect marine habitats and species.

The approval of the COP is in line with BOEM’s permitting timeline and follows the agency’s issuance of its Record of Decision in March 2024, which concluded the thorough BOEM-led environmental review of the project. Ørsted and Eversource reached these provisions and protections working closely with a range of external organisations and experts, a commitment the companies carry to all stakeholder relationships to help ensure coexistence.



“Sunrise Wind is a centrepiece of New York’s clean energy vision, and with this final federal approval, we can officially put the construction phase in motion,”?said?David Hardy, Executive Vice President and CEO of Region Americas at Ørsted. He continued: “BOEM’s approval is an important milestone?not just for New York but also for America’s domestic energy sector. We’re grateful for the continued leadership of BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein and all the federal, state, and local leaders who are committed to offshore wind. Sunrise Wind builds on our success with South Fork Wind and will deliver more jobs, economic development, and clean energy to New York.”

Sunrise Wind recently finalised its agreements with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) on the project’s 25-year offshore wind renewable energy certificate (OREC) contract.



The Sunrise Wind team will now accelerate work on the onshore transmission system, with offshore construction ramping up later this year at the project site approximately 30 miles (approximately 48 km) east of Montauk, New York. The project is expected to be operational in 2026.??