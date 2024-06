Vestas receives 577 MW order in Australia for second stage of 1.3 GW Golden Plains wind power project

Strengthening the existing relationship with TagEnergy, Vestas has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project for the second phase of the Golden Plains wind farm in Australia. The second stage will feature 93 Vestas V162-6.2 MW wind turbines from the EnVentus platform.

Vestas is currently delivering the 756 MW EPC contract for the first stage. The expansion will provide an additional 577 MW, generating a total of 1.3 GW, making it the largest onshore wind farm ever built by Vestas.

Upon completion of the first and second stages, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year service and maintenance agreement (AOM5000), which will ensure optimal energy production on the Australian grid.

“Through our people, wind turbines and world-class capabilities, Vestas is thrilled to build and service this historic project. As the world’s largest wind energy supplier, we have always been committed to Australia’s sustainable future and we thank TagEnergy and our subcontractor partners for joining us on this world-changing mission,” Purvin Patel, president of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“Vestas’ diligence and expertise, leveraging world-leading practices developed during Stage 1 of the adjacent 756 MW Golden Plains Wind Farm, ushered in the successful financial close of Stage 2. We look forward to continuing to work with Vestas” , Andrew Riggs, CEO TagEnergy.

Delivery of the second stage of Vestas wind turbines at the Golden Plains Wind Farm is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with commissioning to begin in the first quarter of 2026.