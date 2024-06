Vestas to deliver 192 MW turnkey wind energy EPC project in Romania

Vestas has received a firm order from First Look Solutions, a subsidiary of Rezolv Energy and Low Carbon, to deliver a complete engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solution for the 192 MW Vifor wind farm in southeastern Romania.

The order includes 30 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines from the EnVentus platform operating in 6.4 MW operational mode. In addition to the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines, Vestas is also responsible for the civil and electrical works of the project.

Upon completion, Vestas will also service the project through a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, providing certainty in energy performance and Vestas’ industry-leading service experience throughout the project. useful life of the project.

“Vifor will become one of the largest onshore wind projects in the region, contributing significantly to Romania’s energy transition ambitions,” says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas for Northern and Central Europe. “Vestas is pleased to deliver this order as a turnkey project, and we thank our partners at First Look Solutions for the great collaboration and their confidence in our industry-leading technology.”

Alastair Hammond, CEO of Rezolv Energy, said: “The VIFOR wind farm will play an important role in reducing Romania’s dependence on fossil fuels, improving the country’s energy security and air quality. Vestas, as the largest wind turbine manufacturer in the world and with the largest number of MW installed in the region, is a natural partner for this, the first large wind farm in the CEE/SEE region in the last ten years. Crucially, Vestas also shares our commitment to the responsible and sustainable development of renewable energy projects, which made them a natural choice for VIFOR.”

Martin Langham, Managing Director of Low Carbon, said: “We are delighted to reach this important milestone in the development of the VIFOR wind project, which is the result of the tireless efforts of the team and our partners at Rezolv over a number of years. The EPC agreement with leading wind turbine manufacturer Vestas will be one of the largest contracts of its kind in Europe, reinforcing our track record in delivering clean energy infrastructure at this scale. Furthermore, the project will play a key role in helping Romania decarbonize its electricity grid and accelerate the energy transition in Eastern Europe.”

The Vifor project, located in Buz?u county, northeast of Bucharest, consists of two construction phases. The firm and unconditional order refers to Phase 1 of the project. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2025 and commissioning is planned for late 2025.