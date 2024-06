Iran finalizes plan for construction of 15 GW photovoltaic (PV) solar power plants

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber says a comprehensive plan for the construction of photovoltaic solar power plants to generate 15 gigawatts of electricity has been finalized.

Mokhber said that the plan aims to resolve the country’s energy imbalance and reduce the consumption of liquid fuel in thermal power plants.

After being approved by the Economic Council, the plan will be implemented by the private sector with an investment of $8.3 billion in three phases.

Mokhber also highlighted the issue of preserving the environment, saying the country should move toward the development of renewable energy to meet its needs.

Iran to launch 1800 MW photovoltaic solar panel factory

An 1800MW solar panel production line is going to be inaugurated in Iran in the near future, an energy expert told IRNA on Saturday.

According to Sima Ghafari, the operation of the mentioned factory will increase Iran’s solar panel production capacity to 2,300 MW per year.

The official noted that using the mentioned capacity, it will be possible to establish solar farms on 23,000 hectares of land every year.

She put the value of the solar panels that will be produced in a year inside the country at $1.3 billion.

“Iranian solar panels are produced with the highest quality and efficiency,” she stressed.

Iranian Energy Ministry has put it on the agenda to add 10,000 MW to the capacity of the country’s renewable power plants by the end of the current government administration (August 2025).

Considering the fact that the country’s renewable power generation capacity stood at about 8,00 MW when the current government took office in August 2021, the mentioned increase in renewable energy capacity would mean a 13-fold rise.

Back in January 2022, the Energy Ministry and some of the country’s private contractors signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the construction of new renewable power plants across Iran.

Renewables, including hydropower, account for nearly seven percent of the country’s total energy generation, versus natural gas’ 90 percent share.