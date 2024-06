Bangladesh-China joint venture to build 160 MW photovoltaic (PV) plant in Cox’s Bazar

Bay of Bengal Power Company, a joint venture between Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and China Huadian Hong Kong Company Limited, will set up a 160 MW solar PV power plant in Moheshkhali, Cox’s Bazar.

The photovoltaic plant will occupy an area of ??150 hectares of land on the northern side of the Energy Island Park, which is located on the southern bank of the Kuhelia River, according to BPDB.

The site is approximately 80 kilometers northwest of Chattogram and 23 kilometers southeast of Cox’s Bazar airport. The strategic location is expected to strengthen the region’s energy infrastructure while taking advantage of its flat, coastal terrain for optimal project implementation.

The solar project will be financed with both equity capital and bank loans.

Chen Shaolei, deputy director of Bay of Bengal Power, told The Business Standard that they have already called for an international tender seeking a contractor for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the power plant.

The last date for the sale of the specifications of the solar plant is June 25. The deadline for submitting the offer is June 27. The tender guarantee has been set at $2 million or its equivalent in taka, Shaolei said.

BPDB sources added that the solar plant will be connected to a Matarbari grid substation and will have provisions for future expansion.

Maheshkhali is rapidly transforming into a major energy hub, spearheading Bangladesh’s ambitious energy expansion plans, according to project documents.

The government is currently overseeing the construction of a deep-water port and coal jetty to expedite the import and transportation of coal, which is essential for the numerous coal-fired power plants being developed in the region.

In a notable shift towards sustainable energy, Bangladesh approved an impressive 2.19 GW of large-scale PV projects in 2023. This substantial increase in renewable energy capacity is attributed to new policy measures designed to incentivize photovoltaic producers. independent national energy.

These measures aim to facilitate the construction and operation of new renewable energy plants, thereby reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels and moving towards a greener energy mix.

The introduction of these PV projects is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the country’s energy demands while aligning with global environmental standards.

By fostering a more diverse energy sector, Bangladesh is positioning itself as a leader in renewable energy adoption in the South Asia region, according to the documents.