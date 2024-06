Prime Solar commissions 64 MW Batangas photovoltaic (PV) plant in the Philippines

Prime Solar Solutions Corporation, a subsidiary of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc., unveiled its 64 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic plant in Batangas. This installation is one of the company’s two solar energy projects in the country.

In an Inquirer report, Prime Infra president and CEO Guillaume Lucci said the completion of the 64.5-hectare solar park is just one aspect of Prime Infra’s broader expansion plan. This installation, incorporated into another solar power plant located in Cavite, will provide approximately 80,000 homes with more than 120 MW of electricity.

The solar project began construction in April 2023. Five months later, the photovoltaic devices were installed.

The Prime Infra CEO went on to say that both solar projects will be expanded, with an additional 10 to 12 MW each being added in the Batangas and Cavite locations.

The company has been considering expanding its solar plant operations, and this expansion is scheduled for this year.

In response to questions about the timeline for connecting the facilities to the national grid, Lucci revealed that the Batangas plant would be operational on June 12, with the Cavite facility expected to follow soon after.

In addition to supplying power to the national grid, Prime Solar has a 20-year contract with Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) to supply 50 MW of electricity.