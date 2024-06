Cambodia to embrace wind power in Mondulkiri and Kampot provinces

Cambodia is set to harness the power of wind energy, with a plan for the country’s first wind farms taking root in Mondulkiri and Kampot provinces.

Keo Rottanak, Minister of Mines and Energy, shared the information in a video clip published on the ministry’s social networks on Monday.

“Cambodia will soon have wind farms, one in Mondulkiri province and the other on top of Bokor mountain in Kampot province,” he said.

The minister added that wind energy is to contribute to clean and renewable energy sources for the national grid.

According to the ministry, renewable or clean energy accounts for more than 62 percent of Cambodia’s total consumption.

Renewable energy comes from wind power, hydropower, solar power, and biomass. In the Southeast Asian country, most of the renewable energy comes from Chinese-invested hydropower dams.

Cambodia currently can produce some 4,000 megawatts of energy per year. Still, its annual consumption is only about 2,400 megawatts, so the Kingdom is considering exporting its energy to countries in the region in the future.AKP