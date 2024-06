Ferrovial acquires a 257 MWdc Photovoltaic project in Texas

Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, today announced it signed an agreement which includes the construction and operation of a 257 MWdc solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Leon County, Texas, capable of serving over 36,000 homes.

Ferrovial is investing $72 million in this project, which is an important milestone for the Energy division, as it is its first investment in a renewable project in the United States, where the company has been operating for 20 years.

“This project represents the collaborative efforts between energy stakeholders and private entities to provide reliable energy to communities,” said María José Esteruelas, Ferrovial Energy CEO. “Our investment reaffirms the divison’s strategy to diversify our multinational presence, focusing on the fastest growing regions for solar PV and in the U.S.”

More than 400 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase starting this quarter. The plant is planned to begin generating power by 2026. Once fully operational, it will be able to produce approximately 475 GWh a year while avoiding the emission of over 195,000 tons of CO2 annually.

Also in Texas, Ferrovial is currently building a 72 MW PV plant with 60 MW battery energy storage system in Houston for its client X-Elio.