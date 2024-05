Ingeteam signs a contract with Grenergy to supply 250 MW of photovoltaic solar power in the Tabernas desert

Ingeteam has commenced the manufacture of the 70 photovoltaic inverters to be installed in the Tabernas Desert, Spain this year.

The solar project is expected to start operating in the coming months and will help reduce CO2 emissions by more than 127,380 tonnes yearly.

The company adds a major new project to its portfolio in Spain, where it has already supplied more than 6 GW of PV power.

Ingeteam is to supply 70 photovoltaic inverters to Grenergy for the solar project located in the Tabernas desert. Located in Southern Spain, this desert is famous for having hosted the filming of numerous Hollywood films, especially westerns. With a power output of 250 MW, the Tabernas project has an estimated annual generation capacity of 466.6 GWh. Once commissioned, the facility is expected to supply more than 126,300 households with green energy, avoiding the emission of over 127,380 tonnes of CO 2 annually.

Ingeteam will supply specialised, state-of-the-art components as a technology partner. Specifically, 70 INGECON SUN 3Power C Series inverters will be provided for the renewable energy generation plant, spread over 35 transformer stations, to be delivered as a turnkey solution ready for installation. The supply agreement between the two companies also includes the control system and equipment commissioning.

Ingeteam’s photovoltaic commercial director, Jesús Echarte, says, “Playing at home is always a source of satisfaction. This new contract consolidates Grenergy’s trust in Ingeteam as a technology partner for many of its projects. We are very happy to continue contributing to the decarbonisation of society”. Since Ingeteam started its activity in the photovoltaic business 25 years ago, it has exceeded 31 GW in supplies globally, including 6 GW in Spain.

To date, the company has participated with its technology in several of the world’s most important solar energy projects in the United States, Australia, Spain, Mexico, Chile and Abu Dhabi.