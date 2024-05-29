CIP and GE Vernova sign a contract of more than 700 million euros for the supply of wind turbines in the Teruel wind farm

This agreement, one of the largest contracts for wind energy projects in Spain, is expected to provide a significant boost to the Spanish wind industry.

The blades of the 125 wind turbines will be built in the GE Vernova factory in Castellón, and the towers in plants of other suppliers in Albacete, Burgos and Galicia.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind division today announced the signing of an agreement worth more than €700 million for the delivery, installation and commissioning of 125 GE Vernova 6.1-158 wind turbines in the Teruel wind project that CIP has been promoting through contracts with a developer from that province and which is expected to begin the construction phase shortly. The agreement also includes a 15-year full-service contract. The 125 wind turbines will be destined for the Teruel project which, with a joint installed power of approximately 760 MW, is expected to become the largest wind farm in Spain, contributing significantly to the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the national electricity park. . system reducing CO2 emissions by 320 thousand tons per year.

The CIP foresees an investment of nearly 1,000 million euros for the construction of this wind farm, to which an additional 1,400 million euros will be added in operation and maintenance expenses throughout the useful life of the project, according to the impact report. socioeconomic of the project carried out by an independent consulting firm.

The order announced today, one of the largest contracts for wind projects in Spain, is expected to provide a significant boost to the Spanish wind industry and take advantage of GE Vernova’s strong presence in Spain, where GE Vernova already has more than 4.3 GW. in operation, a center of engineering excellence in Barcelona, ??and two factories producing wind turbine blades for its LM Wind Power business. Specifically, it is planned that the blades of the 125 wind turbines will be manufactured at its plant in Les Coves de Vinromà, in Castellón. The wind turbine towers are also expected to be manufactured in Spanish plants of other companies located in Albacete, Burgos and Galicia.

The contract builds on previous agreements through which GE Vernova has already provided 490 MW of onshore wind power to CIP in Aragon, Spain.

Vic Abate, CEO of GE Vernova Wind, said: “We are delighted to be able to once again support CIP in its objectives to bring more wind power online to meet Spain’s ambitious renewable energy targets and continue contributing to the wind industry. “. He reinforces how we can use our workhorse product strategy to provide our customers with proven technology that enables them to build high-quality, high-performance fleets at scale to meet the demands of the energy transition.”

Nischal Agarwal, partner at CIP, stated: “The Maestrazgo cluster is expected to have a very positive socioeconomic impact on job creation and the Aragonese and Valencian economy, but also on the value chain of the entire Spanish wind industry. The manufacturing of the wind turbines will be carried out in production plants located in Spain, such as GE Vernova in Castellón and others from different suppliers in Albacete, Burgos and Galicia, where the towers are expected to be manufactured. The investment and job creation figures make the Teruel Project a benchmark for the sector in Europe.”

The project is only waiting for the Administrative Authorization for Construction (AAC) to be able to begin the installation work, with the CIP already committing all the necessary funds to undertake construction.

The project will allow CIP, which has been developing one of the main portfolios of renewable projects in Spain for 5 years, to accelerate the achievement of the ambitious energy transition objectives. In June 2023, the Spanish Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO) announced that it aims to produce 62 GW of wind energy by 2030, up from the previous target of 50 GW, as part of a broader plan to maximize the amount . of the country’s electricity generated from renewable sources. In addition, the project is expected to contribute to the maintenance of more than 3,540 jobs, some 400 million euros in taxes and electricity equivalent to the consumption of 570,000 homes per year.

GE Vernova’s onshore wind business has a total installed base of more than 56,000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide. Committed to the success of their clients for many years.