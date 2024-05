Uzbekistan connects the initial phases of 500 MW of photovoltaics with Sunpure technology to the grid

Uzbekistan connected the initial phases of two solar power plants to the national grid, with a total installed capacity of 500 MW. These plants are maintained by smart photovoltaic cleaning robots supplied by Sunpure.

The 220 MW photovoltaic cleaning project in Samarkand was featured in the international edition of People’s Daily, a Chinese media outlet, as an important collaboration between China and Uzbekistan in renewable energy.

Solar power plants use integrated monitoring systems and Sunpure’s photovoltaic cleaning system to address sand and dust problems. A single robot in this system covers up to 2.4 km, making it the longest of its kind globally.

To meet the demands of long-distance cleaning, Sunpure upgraded the robots with high-power modules, reducing power consumption and improving durability. Additionally, a dual docking station solution has been implemented in certain areas. This approach reduces deployment costs, reduces the levelized cost of energy (LCOE), and improves the operational efficiency of photovoltaic cleaning robots.

Previously, Daryo reported that Uzbekistan, in partnership with the World Bank Group and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), secured a financial package to finance a 250 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic plant accompanied by an energy storage system in 63 MW batteries. (BES). This pioneering project aims to provide clean, reliable electricity to approximately 75,000 homes.