RWE to build offshore wind power plants with a capacity of 1.6 GW off the German North Sea coast

Nordseecluster project to be implemented in two phases

Construction of Nordseecluster A with capacity of 660 MW due to start in 2025 with full commissioning planned for beginning of 2027

Construction of Nordseecluster B with capacity of 900 MW expected to begin in 2027 with full commissioning to take place at beginning of 2029

Around 6.5 terawatt hours of electricity generation per year will contribute in particular to decarbonisation of industry; RWE to offer its customers tailored solutions



RWE has made the investment decision for its Nordseecluster, involving offshore wind projects with a total capacity of 1.6 gigawatts (GW). The wind farms will be built in the North Sea, about 50 kilometres north of the island of Juist. Suppliers of the main components have already been selected for the cluster as a whole.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind: “Our portfolio already includes six offshore wind farms off Germany’s coastlines. The Nordseecluster will add two more. This sends out a good signal for the energy transition in Germany and for RWE. With a total capacity of 1.6 gigawatts, these wind farms will generate around 6.5 terawatt hours of green electricity per year. This will contribute in particular to the decarbonisation of industry in our home market.”

The Nordseecluster is being implemented in two phases – Nordseecluster A and B. Nordseecluster A has a total capacity of 660 MW. Manufacturing of some key components has already started. Construction at sea is scheduled to begin next year. By the beginning of 2027, all 44 wind turbines shall be connected to the grid. Nordseecluster B will add a further 900 MW of capacity. The 60 turbines are scheduled to start commercial operation from the beginning of 2029.

RWE does not have to make any lease payments to the German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) for the Nordseecluster sites. The size of the cluster will provide synergy effects for RWE in the construction and subsequent operation of the wind farms. RWE will use the green electricity generated from the wind farms to support its industrial customers on the path to decarbonisation with customised energy solutions. These customers increasingly include operators of AI data centres.

Globally, RWE is one of the leading players in offshore wind. In the past 20 years, the company has put 19 offshore wind farms into operation, including six off the German coast. RWE has set itself the goal of tripling its global offshore wind capacity from the current 3.3 GW to 10 GW in 2030.

RWE has selected experienced partners to implement its Nordseecluster:

Atlantique Offshore Energy, the maritime energy segment of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, will supply two offshore transformer substations. Hellenic Cables was selected for the cable manufacture. The foundations for the wind turbines will be manufactured by Dajin Offshore and will be installed at sea by Van Oord. Vestas will supply the wind turbines (type V236-15.0 MW), each with a capacity of 15 MW. Transport and installation of the wind turbines will be performed by Havfram Wind, using its installation vessels “Norse Wind” and “Norse Energi”.

A map of the Nordseecluster is available in the RWE Media Centre (image rights: RWE).