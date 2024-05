Supply 134 wind turbines of 3 MW nominal power each. Fatehgarh wind farm in Rajasthan, with a total installed capacity of 402 MW.

The wind energy generated will be provided through hybrid and commercial FDRE (Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy) projects.

Projects of this size can provide electricity to ~3.31 lakh households and curb ~13.07 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of new orders for the development of 402 MW wind energy projects for Juniper Green Energy. Suzlon will install a total of 134 Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) with Hybrid Lattice Tubular Tower (HLT) and rated capacity of 3 MW for both the projects at Suzlon’s proposed Fatehgarh site in Rajasthan.

These are customer repeat orders for the higher rated 3 MW S144-140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines and execute the project, including foundations, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also perform comprehensive operation and maintenance services after commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice President, Suzlon Group, said, “Juniper Green Energy has been a long-time regular customer for us and we are delighted to partner with them again. This order helps us expand our presence in Rajasthan. The electricity generated from these projects will help realize the Rajasthan government’s vision of serving the people of the state with Suzlon’s portfolio of proven products, customized for India’s wind regime, dedicated to reducing the cost of energy while increasing affordability and accessibility of renewable energy in line with our national goals. At Suzlon, we are committed to India’s renewable ambitions while staying true to the vision of ‘Make in India’ and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to announce multiple repeat orders with Juniper Group in the last one year. Juniper, a highly reputed leading independent power producer (IPP) in India, has consistently worked to increase installations of renewable energy in the country is proud that committed customers like Juniper Green Energy continue to choose our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities across the wind energy value chain. The regime is manufactured in the country through a thriving chain ecosystem. of national value”.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO, Juniper Green Energy Private Limited, said, “At Juniper, we always strive for partnerships to help us on our journey to increase the reach of renewable energy in India with a focus on sustainability. We are delighted to partner with Suzlon again as the country’s leading renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon’s unparalleled technology and comprehensive EPC capabilities help us realize our vision of building a sustainable India through cost-effective, made-in-China renewable energy solutions. India”.

Suzlon turbines feature proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and reducing the cost of energy.