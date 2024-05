FRV enters the Nordic market and plans 600 MW photovoltaic projects in Finland

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), a developer of sustainable energy solutions and part of Jameel Energy, has announced its entry into the Finnish market with the help of local operator Will & Must.

Together, FRV and Will & Must will develop a portfolio of several photovoltaic projects that will have a total capacity of 600 MW. These projects are expected to enter the “ready to build” phase within three years, between 2024 and 2026.

FRV’s expansion into Finland marks its first entry into the Nordic countries and highlights its commitment to building a more sustainable future by partnering with industry experts, such as Will & Must, to introduce innovative renewable projects that support the energy transition clean. This follows FRV’s expansion into the German market last year, where it aims to provide solar power to 800,000 homes.

Andrea Fontana, Managing Director of FRV Europe, said: “We are delighted to offer our international experience and expertise in promising new markets, such as Finland. “This is one of the most promising markets for renewable energy and we are convinced that our offer will be in great demand.”

Matti Parpala, Mikke Vepsäläinen and Anssi Voipio, the founding team of Will & Must, commented: “We look forward to reducing Finland’s emissions and rapidly driving the overall green transition together with FRV, which brings to the emerging Finnish PV market an unparalleled amount of experience in large scale projects. In this way, we hope to demonstrate the benefits to local owners and communities, who in turn should ensure social acceptance so that the projects can be built efficiently.”

Nordic countries are increasingly committed to photovoltaics and solar energy as a complement to their existing, largely wind-powered energy systems.

The region offers a large amount of available land in addition to solar irradiation conditions and more hours of daylight on summer days.

It also benefits from a greater intensity of solar irradiation and the reflective properties of snow, which acts as a multiplying factor for this irradiation.

Additionally, the efficiency of photovoltaic solar cells improves in cold environments. Finland is also attractive as a clean energy pioneer, as its electricity generation is already largely produced without fossil fuels.

As part of its dedication to leading the global transition towards a more sustainable energy future, FRV has accelerated its growth strategy in recent years with the construction of more than 50 renewable energy production plants in Spain, Australia, Mexico, Italy, United Kingdom and Armenia. and Jordan.

In addition, FRV has a portfolio of more than 24 Gigawatts (GW) of new projects that will soon come online in Finland and other markets such as Italy, Spain, Greece, Poland, United Kingdom, Chile, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.