Tracker photovoltaic supplier Axial reports robust sales for Q1 2024

Spanish solar tracker supplier Axial announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2024, with sales exceeding €120 million.

CEO José Luis Fayos highlighted the company’s success during the quarterly results presentation. He noted that the company surpassed its 2023 goals for revenue, completed projects, and power supplied, and is continuing its upward trend in 2024.

Axial is approaching nearly a thousand projects across more than forty countries, said the company in a statement.

In Europe, Axial has been involved in major projects, such as the largest solar farm in the United Kingdom, and has secured large-scale deals in Spain, Italy, France, and Ireland.

In Brazil, Axial is a leading tracker manufacturer with a comprehensive business structure to meet the region’s strong market demands.

In early 2024, Axial launched the SlopeSync solar tracker, designed for complex terrains. This new product will be showcased, along with other innovations, at the Intersolar Europe exhibition in Munich, Germany, from June 19 to 21.