Naturgy begins the construction of a 300 MWp photovoltaic plant in Spain

Spanish company Naturgy has started building a 300 MWp photovoltaic solar park at a site in the Extremadura region of western Spain, the company said on Friday.

The plant, called Campo de Aranuelo, will be Naturgy’s largest solar photovoltaic installation in Spain, according to the group, which is investing more than 150 million euros in the project.

The Campo de Aranuelo solar park will cover an area of ??290 hectares in the province of Cáceres. Naturgy plans to have it operational in 2026.

Once fully operational, the plant will be capable of generating around 515 GWh of electricity per year.

Naturgy currently has two wind farms and two solar farms in operation in Extremadura. In addition to Campo de Arañuelo, the company has three other solar projects under construction, which will together add 150 MW of capacity to the region.