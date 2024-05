ACP Statement on Clean Energy Manufacturing Policy Announcements

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from ACP CEO Jason Grumet after the U.S. Treasury released new guidance on the domestic content bonus credit for qualifying wind, solar, and energy storage technologies:

“The domestic manufacturing incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act are essential to strengthen America’s clean energy supply chain. We commend the Administration for its thoughtful engagement in response to issues raised by the industry since last May’s initial proposal. The clean energy industry needs durable, clear, and workable guidance to accelerate clean energy deployment, create new jobs for American workers, and increase U.S. energy security. Today’s guidance release is an important step toward those goals.”

The Biden Administration also announced today two changes to the Section 201 tariffs: raising the quota for tariff-free solar cell imports for the benefit of domestic solar module manufacturers and an end to the tariff exemption for imported bifacial solar panels.

“ACP and its members are working hard to build a strong domestic clean energy supply chain. While we appreciate the intent of today’s 201 announcements, the whiplash caused by constantly changing regulatory policy is bad for business certainty and will have harmful market impacts. We will continue to work with the administration to ensure the industry has the necessary regulatory certainty to support a growing American clean energy supply chain.”