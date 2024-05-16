5 reasons why photovoltaic storage allows you to have a fairer and more sustainable electricity bill

The Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF), the majority association of solar energy in Spain that has more than 800 associated companies, claims in the context of the International Day of Light, the great value of solar energy storage as a basic tool for the Citizens have a fairer, more sustainable electricity supply aligned with the decarbonization objectives of our economy.

To maximize the economic opportunity generated by solar energy and decarbonize all sectors of society, UNEF considers it essential to ambitiously address the implementation of green hydrogen and storage systems in solar energy projects.

“For UNEF it is a priority to continue working hand in hand with companies and public institutions to develop an appropriate strategy that will allow us the definitive boost that behind-the-meter storage needs. It is a key piece for the integration of renewables into the grid and decarbonization, so this drop shows the need to continue working on the creation of financing schemes that make this type of installations more competitive, such as the exemption from VAT or tax relief.”, explained José Donoso, general director of UNEF, in the context of this day.

For this reason, the sector association has prepared a list of the five main reasons why behind-the-meter storage is a fundamental piece in the decarbonization of our economy: