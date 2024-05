ACP Statement on 301 Tariffs for Battery Storage

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement today from ACP CEO Jason Grumet after the Biden Administration’s decision on Section 301 tariffs related to lithium-ion batteries for energy storage:

“Today’s decision recognizes the value of battery energy storage and its importance to the reliability of our electric grid. As energy demand grows, battery energy storage is lowering costs for American families and businesses. Moreover, this emerging industry is building new manufacturing facilities and bringing thousands of jobs to communities across the United States.

“Newly enacted tax credits for energy storage, along with U.S. Department of Energy programs supporting the ramp up of domestic manufacturing, will continue to be critical to America’s energy dominance.”

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today’s multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America’s national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.

