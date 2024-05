Andes Solar will build its first photovoltaic energy project in Peru

The Chilean renewable energy developer Andes Solar has announced the signing of a contract with the Peruvian electricity distributor CVC Energía to carry out its first photovoltaic energy project in the country. The southern company has been operating in the Peruvian market for more than a year, consolidating its expansion process through the development of the Villacurí project, with a capacity of 13 megawatts peak (MWp) and which will be carried out in the district of Salas, province of Ica.

Work on the Villacurí project would begin during the second half of this year. Besides. The Business and International Area Manager of Andes Solar, Martín Valenzuela, explained that in the first stage of the project, they will carry out engineering work, acquisition of certain materials and the construction of the photovoltaic plant, in addition to offering operation and maintenance services ( O&M).

“This milestone consolidates the process of expansion of our operations towards Peru that we began a few years ago. Peru has tremendous potential to develop Non-Conventional Renewable Energies (NCRE) and this CVC Energía project will be a pioneer of the growth and development that we will see in clean generation,” said the director of the Chilean firm.

Peru’s potential for renewable energy projects

In Peru, according to the latest edition of EY’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI), Peru was ranked as the fifth most interesting territory in Latin America to invest in these resources, only behind from Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Thus, it maintained its location compared to the previous report of June 2023.

As of December 2023, the Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem) has a project portfolio of 31 power plants to be built. Of these initiatives, nine would operate with wind and solar energy sources, EY said. These projects would be executed until 2028, with an investment of more than US$5,000 million.