Solaria executes the best purchase of photovoltaic modules in its history, 71% cheaper than in 2022

Solaria today announced the purchase of 435 MW of photovoltaic modules at a price of 9.11 euro cents per watt from a top-tier manufacturer.

This price level represents an improvement of 2.15% compared to the last purchase in December 2023 and a reduction of 71% compared to 2022 prices, which highlights the continuous improvement of the competitiveness of photovoltaic technology.

Solaria will install these modules in its 700 MW Garoña project (Burgos) during 2024. The Garoña photovoltaic project is a clear example of energy transition, since Solaria will replace the 460 MW Santa María de Garoña nuclear power plant that it has completed its useful life (41 years), by a green energy installation, which does not generate polluting emissions and, above all, is much cheaper and available to the citizen.

This project, which began construction last March after receiving the necessary authorizations, is financed by the European Investment Bank and Banco Santander.

The four plants that make up this project will generate great economic benefits. On the one hand, they will generate an income of 650 million euros in total for public administrations during the 30 years of the plant’s useful life. On the other hand, 2,400 jobs will be created during the construction of the park, always prioritizing local employment, in addition to the creation of indirect employment.

This photovoltaic solar park will produce electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of the entire province of Burgos, that is, it will be capable of supplying 300,000 homes. Likewise, it will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of more than 335,000 tons of CO2 per year.