Wind power company Envision signs a framework agreement for the supply of wind turbines with Hero Future Energies

Long-term cooperation is envisaged for the joint development of the renewable energy sector, including the supply of wind turbines and other areas of decarbonization, including BESS and green hydrogen.

The agreement includes the supply of 588 MW of 3.3 MW wind turbines over the next 1.5 years

Envision Energy, a global leader in renewable energy solutions, and Hero Future Energies, a leading renewable energy IPP, have signed a framework agreement for cooperation in multiple aspects of the renewable energy sector, including the supply of wind turbines and other technologies, including BESS and green hydrogen. The framework agreement also includes Envision providing 588 MW (178 EN 156-3.3 MW wind turbine generator units) that will produce 2,200 GWh of clean energy annually, significantly accelerating India’s progress towards achieving its net zero emissions.

With the installation of nacelle, hub and blade manufacturing facilities and a remote control center for wind projects built across the country, India has become a strategic market for Envision, creating more than 2,000 jobs (direct and indirect ). This much appreciated partnership with Hero Future Energies would play a pivotal role in increasing renewable energy capacity in India. With a proven track record in global markets, Envision wind turbines are well poised to bolster India’s wind energy landscape. Built with a rotor diameter of 156 m, a hub height of 140 m and a nominal capacity of 3.3 MW, these wind turbines are best suited to operate in the Indian wind regime.

Mr. Srivatsan Iyer, Global CEO, Hero Future Energies, said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Envision Energy, a key partner in our growth story in the renewable energy sector. Long-term agreements like this help us mitigate unpredictable supply chain disruptions while ensuring price stability. By leveraging our collective strengths and experience, we are strategically positioned to accelerate the adoption of wind energy and other decarbonization efforts. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to fostering a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

Mr. RPV Prasad, MD, Envision Energy India said, “It is a momentous step for Envision India to partner with Hero Future Energies (HFE), a Hero Group company to harness the potential of wind energy rich states across India. . We are well positioned to support HFE’s formidable presence in India and growing global footprint complemented by the strengths of our global supply chain. As part of our commitment to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we assemble nacelles and hubs at our Pune plant, manufacture blades at our Trichy factory and source tower components from approved manufacturers based in India. “This partnership will play a critical role in propelling India towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2070.”

Kane Xu, Global Vice President, Envision Energy and President, Envision Energy India, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Hero Future Energies and accelerate the transition to green energy to avoid the climate crisis. This partnership is a testament to our long-term commitment to solving the challenges of a sustainable future. Together, we can expand this partnership beyond wind turbines to solutions in BESS and green hydrogen to become a preferred and trusted NetZero technology partner of the Hero group.”

In India, Envision has successfully commissioned over 690 MW of wind projects and has already received orders for ~7.4 GW for the successful EN-156 3.3 MW WTG model. Envision currently supports projects for 20 IPPs in 6 states with over 30 project sites. To support this growth, the company has established an annual manufacturing capacity of 3 GW for Nacelle & Hub in Pune and a capacity of 2.5 GW for blades with 9 moulds, including its own plant in Trichy.

Envision Energy is a leading global green technology company providing renewable energy solutions for global businesses, governments and institutions. Spanning three core business sectors: smart wind turbines, energy storage and green hydrogen solutions, Envision Energy collaboratively builds end-to-end solutions for energy transformation. He also manages the Envision-Hongshan Carbon Neutral Fund and is the owner of the Envision Racing Formula E team, which won the Formula E Teams Championship in 2023.