YPF Luz and Cementos Avellaneda begin the construction of a wind energy plant in Olavarría

The Cementos Avellaneda Wind Farm will have an installed capacity of 63 MW. One part will self-supply 47% of the electrical energy of the Cementos Avellaneda plant and another will be sold in the MATER by YPF Luz.

The wind power plant will have an installed power of up to 63 MW and will be located within the Cementos Avellaneda property and on third-party land adjacent to the plant, over an area of ??450 hectares. It will have 9 state-of-the-art wind turbines, with Nordex Delta technology of 7MW of power per wind turbine.

The park will have an estimated capacity factor of 47% and will generate 260,487 MWh/year of renewable energy, which is equivalent to the energy needs of about 72,000 homes, avoiding the emission of more than 119,824 tons of CO2 per year. Commissioning is planned for the first half of 2025.

The project has two different facilities. On the one hand, 4 wind turbines with a total of 28 MW of installed capacity will be destined for the self-supply of Cementos Avellaneda, while the energy from the other 5 wind turbines, with an installed capacity of 35 MW, will be marketed in the Term Energy Market. Renewable (MATER).

For Cementos Avellaneda, the development of this park is part of its commitment to caring for the environment and its strategy to reduce the carbon footprint by promoting the energy transition. Its objective is to self-supply approximately 47% of the electrical demand of its plant in Olavarría, from the generation of renewable energy for a period of up to 25 years. In addition, the use and integration of sites that are currently in the rehabilitation process will be achieved after the development of mining activities.

“The completion of this project and the start of construction of the wind farm represent for us the fulfillment of a new milestone in our sustainability agenda. It means great progress in achieving the decarbonization of our production process, while reinforcing the trust and commitment of our shareholders with our country. This project would have been impossible without the professional and human contribution of the entire YPF Luz and Cementos Avellaneda team,” said José Luis Maestri, CEO of Cementos Avellaneda.

YPF Luz will be in charge of the construction of the park, with an investment of USD 80 million. With this new project, it adds 715 MW of renewable energy (497MW in operation and 218 MW under construction), reaffirming its leadership in the provision of renewable energy for Argentine industries.

“This park is the result of a joint dream, which arose and could be realized through close and productive collaboration with our client. We are proud to be the partner chosen by Cementos Avellaneda to achieve this important milestone in the history of the company’s sustainability,” explained Martín Mandarano, CEO of YPF Luz. “With this new project we begin a new decade of growth and reaffirm our commitment to the energy transition, in line with our purpose of promoting the evolution of energy for the well-being of people from Argentina.”

Characteristics of the Cementos Avellaneda Wind Farm

63 MW of power from renewable sources:

It will generate energy equivalent to more than 72,000 homes.

Savings of 119,824 tons of CO2 per year.

9 wind turbines

Area: 450 hectares

Capacity factor: 47.2%

Generated Energy: 260,487 MWh/year

Investment: more than USD 80 million

Employment during construction: 200 people at peak construction

Characteristics of wind turbines

Technology: Nordex Delta

Installed capacity: 7MW each

Tower height: 119 meters

Blade length: 81 meters

Total height: 200 meters