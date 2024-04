2023 Top Photovoltaic Storage Manufacturers in China

The energy storage sector reached new heights in 2023, as showcased at the annual Energy Storage Carnival and the release of the Global Energy Storage Shipment Rankings for Chinese Enterprises by the Electric Energy Storage Alliance (EESA).

EESA Chairman, Du Xiaotian, delivered a comprehensive summary of the global and Chinese energy storage industry’s developments in 2023, unveiling shipment data and rankings across various segments of the energy storage landscape.

According to EESA statistics, global installations of new energy storage systems reached 47.1 GW/103.5 GWh in 2023, with residential installations accounting for approximately 16.1 GWh.

Global shipments of energy storage batteries amounted to 219.29 GWh, while power conversion systems (PCS) reached 73.37 GW, and battery management systems (BMS) stood at 61.32 GW.

In terms of system-level shipments, Chinese companies supplied 32.56 GW/70.43 GWh of energy storage solutions globally (excluding residential systems), and contributed around 8.31 GWh to the global residential energy storage market.

At the product level, Chinese companies dominated the global market for energy storage batteries, accounting for a staggering 91% of the total shipments, amounting to 198.9 GWh. The shipment volume of PCS by Chinese firms stood at 49.38 GW, representing 67.3% of global PCS shipments.

Top global DC-coupled energy storage solution providers

Among the Chinese enterprises specializing in DC-coupled energy storage solutions, the top ten by shipment volume in 2023 were:

BYD Energy Storage CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.) Hyper Strong Narada Power Source RelyEZ iPotisEdge Wetown Electric Sly Battery Ship Group AlphaESS

Top global AC-coupled energy storage solution providers

The top 10 Chinese companies in AC-coupled energy storage solutions shipment volume for 2023 include:

Sungrow CRRC Zhuzhou Institute Envision Energy XYZ Storage Zhongtian Technology (ZTT) Shandong Electrical Engineering & Equipment Group (SDEE) REnergy Electric Robestec Kehua Tech Zhiguang

Top global customer-side energy storage solution providers

In the ranking of global customer-side energy storage solution providers by Chinese enterprises for 2023, the top 10 include:

JD Energy Sermatec Hoenergy Sly Battery ZTT Kehua Tech NR Electric Robestec Legend Energy AlphaESS

Top commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system providers

The top 10 Chinese companies providing C&I energy storage system solutions for 2023 are:

JD Energy Huazhi Energy Legend Energy East Robestec Cloud Energy Cube HITE Renewable Energy Tianqi Hongyuan Glory Energy Storage Tech NR Electric

Top Chinese companies in the global energy storage battery market

In the ranking of global energy storage battery shipment volume by Chinese enterprises for 2023, the top 10 include:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) BYD Energy Storage EVE REPT Battero Hithium Great Power Gotion High-tech CALB Ganfeng Lithium AESC

