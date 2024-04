Acciona Energía signs a photovoltaic PPA with DaVita in Spain

ACCIONA Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with DaVita, a leading provider of healthcare services specialized in dialysis and chronic kidney disease treatments, to supply 100% renewable electricity in Spain for 12 years.

The electricity will come from the Ayora I-II-III photovoltaic complex (85.74 MWp), currently under development in the municipality of Jarafuel (Valencia), which will come into operation in 2025.

Through this agreement, DaVita will achieve a more sustainable energy model and advance its decarbonization goals. The company, which currently operates 2,675 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States and 367 centers in 11 other countries around the world, has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving zero emissions. net in 2050.

“At DaVita, we have a deep sense of responsibility to help improve our world and those we care for in it,” said Misha Palecek, DaVita Chief Transformation Officer. “Extending our renewable commitment to our global operations accelerates our contribution to mitigating the lasting effects of climate change.”

ACCIONA Energy, for its part, consolidates its alliance as a strategic partner for the decarbonization of DaVita and continues to increase the volume of new supply contracts and medium and long-term PPAs to corporate clients, so that it maintains a balanced portfolio of DaVita assets. unregulated power generation.

“We are very satisfied to have DaVita for this project,” said Javier Montes, commercial director of ACCIONA Energía. “With long-term PPAs like this, we accompany our customers on their journey towards decarbonization, improving the sustainability of their operations and helping them achieve their renewable energy goals.”

LevelTEN Energy acted as advisor on the transaction.