Soltec will supply 367 MW of photovoltaics from its SFOne tracker for X-Elio in Murcia

This plant will have SFOne trackers from Soltec. This double-row 1P tracker stands out for its great competitiveness and its low profile, which minimizes visual impact and maximizes energy efficiency. The project will have a total of 5,948 followers. In addition to the supply of the plant, which is scheduled to begin at the end of February, Soltec has contributed both to the field tests of the project in defining the technical part of the plant.

It is estimated that this plant will create more than 300 direct jobs during its start-up, where the hiring of workers and SMEs in the area will prevail. The investment in this project amounts to approximately 270 million euros in its development.

“As Murcians, it is an honor for Soltec to contribute to the decarbonization of the Murcian economy and be part of the largest photovoltaic plant developed in the Region of Murcia. Furthermore, collaborating with companies as important as X-Elio is a pleasure for us. The construction of this solar plant is not only taking a step forward in decarbonization, but will also contribute very positively to the local economy of the area,” said Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.

The installation of this solar plant will contribute during the first year to avoiding the emission of around 148,328 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Likewise, this project will generate 748,000 MWh of 100% clean and sustainable energy during its first year and will supply the annual consumption equivalent to 215,000 homes.