Contract signed for Norway’s first commercial offshore wind power plant

The Norwegian government has signed a contract related to the offshore wind farm in the Sørlige Nordsjø II area with Ventyr Energi, the winner of the recently held auction.

Ventyr Energi, a consortium formed by Parkwind and Ingka Investments, obtained the rights to develop the wind farm in the Sørlige Nordsjø II area with a winning bid of 1.15 Norwegian crowns (0.099 euros) per kilowatt hour.

”This marks an important milestone in Norway’s commitment to renewable energy. I firmly believe that Sørlige Nordsjø II can be a catalyst to achieve our ambitions for the offshore wind industry in Norway. This project is also an opportunity for the Norwegian supplier industry to play a central role in a new industrial era,” said Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland.

The Ventyr Energi consortium also maintains a strategic partnership with the NorSea group, based in Norway.

The Norwegian government’s ambition is to allocate areas for 30,000 MW of offshore wind energy by 2040. In 2020, the first areas of the Norwegian continental shelf were opened for offshore renewable energy production and since then authorities have worked to further develop the regulatory framework. conditions in cooperation with companies and other users of the sea.

”At Ventyr we are excited to take the next step in the development of Sørlige Nordsjø II. Our goal is to create positive change through renewable energy innovation and at the same time contribute to creating ripple effects both in local communities and in Norway. “We are honored to be part of Norway’s future in renewable energy and contribute to the ambition to generate 30 GW of offshore wind by 2040,” said François van Leeuw on behalf of Ventyr.

The Norwegian government officially opened the application period for Norway’s first offshore wind auction on March 29, 2023, offering a combined capacity of 3 GW in two areas, 1.5 GW in Sørlige Nordsjø II (South Sea North II) and 1.5 GW in Utsira Nord.

In February, a total of five players qualified to participate in the auction: Aker Offshore Wind, BP and Statkraft; Equinor and RWE; Norseman Wind, a subsidiary of EnBW; Shell, Lyse and Eviny; and Ventyr.