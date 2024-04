Kyrgyzstan launches construction of 400 MW photovoltaic solar power plant in Issyk-Kul region

In a stride towards energy independence, Akylbek Zhaparov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, laid the foundation capsule for the construction of a colossal solar power plant. The plant, boasting a capacity of 400 megawatts, is set to be erected in the Kara-Talaa section of Balykchy city, situated in the picturesque Issyk-Kul region.

During a working trip to the region, Zhaparov emphasized the critical role of such projects in bolstering Kyrgyzstan’s energy landscape. He highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering energy independence by implementing various energy initiatives. Zhaparov highlighted ongoing efforts such as the Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower plant, the Kulanak hydropower plant and the Bala-Saruu hydropower plant, along with numerous small-scale hydropower plants.

In his speech, Zhaparov clarified the government’s multifaceted approach, emphasizing the incorporation of solar, wind and biogas technologies as key directives. He hailed the start of construction of the solar power plant as an important milestone towards achieving sustainable energy goals.

Expressing optimism for the future, Zhaparov revealed plans for a substantial $400 million investment by a Chinese consortium, formed by Fortis Kg and Molin Energy, in the construction of the solar power plant. He expressed confidence that the plant would begin operations within a year and a half, heralding a new era of renewable energy prowess for Kyrgyzstan.