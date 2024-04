The largest photovoltaic plant in the world in India, Bhadla Solar Park, has 2,245 MW, 10 million solar panels and occupies an area of 5 thousand hectares

The world’s largest photovoltaic (PV) plant extends over more than 5,700 hectares (57 km²). With a total capacity of 2,245 MW, it is among the largest solar parks in the world. Its presence recently helped Rajasthan overtake Karnataka as the Indian state with the largest installed solar capacity.

With high solar incidence, the average local temperature varies between 46°C and 48°C. The dry, arid climate and frequent sandstorms that hit the region are considered ideal for power generation from solar panels.

The project, started in 2015, has four construction phases, the last in 2020, and is led by a joint venture, the result of a partnership between the government of Rajasthan and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of India. In addition to helping India achieve its clean energy production, making the country less dependent on fossil fuels, the world’s largest solar plant also reduces greenhouse gas emissions, preventing them from being released into the atmosphere. around 4 million tons of CO2 per year.

China has the second largest solar plant in the world and the third is also installed in India. This is the Pavagada Solar Park, which is located in the Tumakuru district, in the south of the country.

Construction of the world’s largest solar plant, near the India-Pakistan border, began appearing on satellite images in 2015.

Today, millions of photovoltaic solar panels cover part of Phalodi, giving a metallic look to previously sandy and brown landscapes.

Although the area’s clear skies make for abundant sunlight, frequent dust storms present an engineering challenge. They cover the solar panels with layers of minerals and sand that make it difficult to produce energy.

Some operators have chosen to deploy thousands of cleaning robots in modules, a tactic designed to reduce labor needs and the amount of water needed for cleaning. Some research suggests that Landsat imagery can assist these systems by helping to identify dust accumulation and optimize cleaning operations.

The solar energy project is located in the district of Karnataka, occupying an area of 13 thousand hectares, with an installed capacity of 2.05 GW of installed power.

The solar energy project is located in the district of Karnataka, occupying an area of 13 thousand hectares, with an installed capacity of 2.05 GW of installed power.