Soltec sells a 400 MW photovoltaic project to Casa dos Ventos in Brazil

Of the 13 GW that Soltec has under development worldwide, 6.4 GW are located in Brazil.

Soltec has announced the 100% sale of a 400 MWac project in Brazil, located in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. The purchasing company is Casa dos Ventos, one of the main renewable energy entities in the country.

As of December 31, 2023, Soltec, through its energy division, had 13 GW of projects under development worldwide, of which 6.4 GW are located in Brazil, in different stages of development.

Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, stated: «We are very happy with this agreement, as it contributes to valuing the portfolio of development projects that we have globally. “Brazil is a strategic market for Soltec, where we have a significant position and track record, and the quality of the agreement reached highlights our operational capabilities in the country.”



Soltec activity

Soltec is a company specialized in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Based in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.

Soltec structures its activity through three large business areas:

The photovoltaic project development division, with a strong environmental, social and good governance commitment.

The industrial division, through which it offers its clients additional construction services, to guarantee a complete and integrated value proposition.

Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets that the company maintains in its portfolio, with the aim of maximizing its benefits in the medium and long term.