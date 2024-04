13 Organizations Urge Atlantic States to Move Forward with Planning and Solicitations for Offshore Transmission Systems

As the development of offshore wind projects continues to increase across the U.S., a letter signed by 13 clean energy and environmental organizations was sent to policymakers in coastal Atlantic states today, requesting the states complete the necessary planning and solicitation for offshore transmission systems to support the industry’s long-term growth. The groups urge these states to utilize the de facto global hardware standards that have emerged through collaborative work between European utilities and the electric equipment supply chain.

Led by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) and the American Clean Power Association (ACP), the letter details how the U.S. is well-positioned to benefit from Europe’s standardized 525 kilovolt (kV) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system hardware design for converter platforms and transmission cables. If adopted by Atlantic coastal states, the groups state that these de facto standards will allow offshore wind energy to increase at the scale and pace necessary to realize state energy goals.

Additional benefits of implementing these hardware standards include:

Cost-effective access to the global supply chain;

Quicker, scalable transmission solicitations;

Improved certainty for offshore developers and the global and U.S. transmission supply chain; and

Development of less than half as many offshore grid systems, reducing environmental impacts while delivering the same amount of low-cost, clean energy to American families and businesses.

“Atlantic Coast states can and should move forward with planning and procurement of offshore transmission systems based on the work that has led to the developing supply chain and a significant order book,” the groups explain in the letter. “Given the lead times and supply chain orders already in place, beginning transmission solicitations for Atlantic-based offshore transmission as expeditiously as possible will help ensure that systems that allow offshore wind energy to increase in scale and benefits can be in place by the 2032-2033 time frame.”

“America cannot afford to drag its heels any longer in planning and deploying the transmission necessary to achieve the clean energy transition,” said ACORE President and CEO Ray Long. “Widespread growth in U.S. electricity demand is going to require more energy than ever before, and offshore wind is a key component of meeting that demand. The standards for offshore transmission systems laid out in this letter will help facilitate the timely build out of the infrastructure necessary to support this critical industry.”

“America’s offshore wind industry is growing rapidly. To keep that momentum, coastal states will need to send clear and consistent signals to suppliers. That’s why state collaboration to standardize offshore wind transmission is vital,” said ACP CEO Jason Grumet. “Developing gigawatts of offshore wind projects and building up our domestic supply chain is a long-term effort – coordination today will help to unlock the benefits of this clean, reliable resource that is essential to meet our nation’s growing energy demand.”

Click here to download a copy of the letter. For more information on the operational and market benefits of HVDC transmission technology, click here to read an ACORE-sponsored report from The Brattle Group and DNV.