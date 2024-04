Nordex receives orders for 295 MW of wind from EDF Renewables in South Africa

At the end of March, EDF Renewables (South Africa), a subsidiary of EDF Renouveables and Electricité de France (EDF), placed orders with the Nordex Group for two wind energy projects in South Africa.

The Korosun 2 cluster, formed by the Umsobomvu and Hartebeesthoek projects, will comprise 50 N163/5.X wind turbines with a total capacity of 295 MW. The Nordex Group will also be responsible for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines for a period of 20 years.

The Korosun 2 cluster is being built on the border of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces. Construction has begun and the wind farms will come into operation in the first quarter of 2026. Each wind farm will consist of 25 turbines with a capacity of 147.5 MW. The Nordex group is installing the N163/5.X turbines on steel tube towers with a hub height of 118 meters.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: “We are proud to support EDF Renewables and the expansion of wind energy in South Africa, with our N163 turbines and, in doing so, contribute to reducing the country’s dependence on coal.”

