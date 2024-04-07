Atlas inaugurates one of the 10 largest photovoltaic plants in Brazil

Atlas Renewable Energy and Hydro Rein will begin operating a photovoltaic solar power plant in Boa Sorte, in Paracatu (MG). With 438 MW of installed capacity, it is among the 10 largest solar plants in Brazil.

The solar complex will supply electricity to Albras, the largest primary aluminum producer in Brazil, representing around 12% of the company’s total energy demand, in a 20-year contract, with no period from 2025 to 2044. The venture will generate a total of 920 GWh annually.

The park received an investment of US$ 320 million (R$ 1.6 billion), two quais US$ 210 million (R$ 1.1 billion) financed by the BNDES.

In addition to Boa Sorte, a company that signed a contract with Atlas Renewable Energy to obtain solar energy, through the Vista Alegre photovoltaic complex, the largest PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) in Latin America was created. Vista Alegre will guarantee Alba the supply of sustainable energy for 21 years.

Atlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy management company that designs and builds around 5.8 GW of renewable energy assets, of which 2.7 GW are operational.

Hydro Rein, a subsidiary of aluminum company Hydro, has a gross capacity of 8.4 GW in its portfolio and associated long-term contracts for a production of 5.3 TWh per year.

Boa photovoltaic solar complex Sorte da Atlas Renewables e Hydro Rein em MG (Photo: Divulgação Atlas Renewables)

“Boa Sorte is an emblematic project for having been our first clean energy generation PPA for Albras, which repeated our partnership in Vista Alegre, including in construction. With this project we broke important barriers in the sector, such as the first loan indexed in dollars by the BNDES for renovated projects. Furthermore, Boa Sorte is proof of our commitment to deliver projects on time and on time, contributing to our historic 100% completion rate,” said Atlas Brazil director Fábio Bortoluzo in a statement.

“This is an important framework for Hydro Rein projects in Brazil, considered a strategic market for a company. This is another step to begin our mission to develop renewed solutions for the industry. This year we also began commercial operations at the Mendubim solar complex and, until the end of 2024, we will begin operating the Vento de São Zacarias wind complex. “Brazil is one of the two most promising markets for renewable energies in the world and we are attentive to growth opportunities in the sector,” said Marcela Jacob, director of Hydro Rein in Brazil.

“This is an important framework to guarantee Las Albras’ long-term green aluminum production strategy. With investments in renewed energy sources, we consolidate our long-term energy improvement strategy, while diversifying our energy matrix and reinforcing our commitment to being part of the solution for the green transition. We want to contribute to the creation of a fair society, producing responsibly and using renewable energies as we conceived from the beginning of our operations,” said João Batista Menezes, general director of Albras.

The 10 largest photovoltaic power plants in Brazil

The Northeast and Minas Gerais concentrate most of the country’s solar photovoltaic generation.

Large-scale photovoltaic solar plants already total more than 11 GW in Brazil. The largest complexes, which group together several contiguous plants registered with the same name, are found in the Northeast and in the state of Minas Gerais, according to Aneel data.

See the list of the 10 largest solar plants in operation in Brazil:

1 – Janauba

Janaúba 2 photovoltaic solar plant of Elera Renováveis, in Minas Gerais

Total capacity: 1.6 GWp Investment: R$ 5.2 billion Company: Elera Renováveis Location: Janaúba (MG)

2 – São Gonzalo

Enel’s São Gonçalo solar park, in Piauí, is among the 10 largest solar plants in Brazil.

Capacity: 864 MWp Investment: R$ 2.2 billion Company: Enel Green Power Location: São Gonçalo do Gurguéia (PI)

3 – Cerrado Sun

Vale Sol do Cerrado photovoltaic complex (766 MWp), in Jaíba (MG).

Capacity: 766 MWp Investment: R$ 3 billion Company: Vale Location: Jaíba (MG)

4 – Future

Futura 1 Solar Complex, operated by Eneva with a capacity of 837 MWp, in Juazeiro, Bahia.



Capacity: 692.4 MWp

Investment: R$ 3.2 billion

Company: Eneva

Location: Juazeiro (BA)

5 – Helio Valgas

Capacity: 662 MWp Investment: R$ 2 billion Company: Commerce Location: Várzea de Palma (MG)

6 – Mendubim

Capacity: 531 MW Investment: R$ 2 billion Company: Equinor/Scatec/Hydro Rein Location: Assu (RN)

7 – Sol do Sertão

Sol do Sertão photovoltaic solar plant, by Essentia Energia, in Oliveira dos Brejinhos (BA).

Capacity: 475 MWp

Investment: R$ 1.4 billion

Company: Essentia Energía

Location: Oliveira dos Brejinhos (BA)

8 – Belmonte

Capacity: 455 MWp Investment: R$ 2 billion Company: Solátio Location: São José do Belmonte (PE)

9 – Good luck

Capacity: 438 MWp Investment: R$ 1.6 billion Company: Atlas/Hydro Rein Location: Paracatu (MG)

10 – Pirapora