Ireland’s largest offshore wind power project off Wicklow coast will have ’60 to 75′ wind turbines

THE FINAL DESIGN of Ireland’s largest offshore wind project, which will be located off the Co Wicklow coast, is set to be revealed later today.

Codling Wind Park will have between 60 and 75 turbines, down from previous estimates of 100, and it is anticipated that the development will generate 1,300 megawatts (MW) of clean electricity, enough to power over one million homes.

The project, which will be located approximately 13km to 22km off the Co Wicklow coast between Greystones and Wicklow Town, is a joint venture between Fred Olsen Seawind and EDF Renewables.

When developed, Codling Wind Park will be Ireland’s largest offshore wind farm. The project is expected to create over 1,000 jobs in the construction phase and 75 new, long-term jobs associated with its proposed operations and maintenance base.

Subject to it receiving planning permission and all other necessary permits and consents being received, Codling Wind Park could begin construction in 2026 or 2027. Construction is expected to take two to three years to complete.

The new details about the project have been announced ahead of a third and final series of public engagements which will be taking place this month.

The engagements will include a number of exhibitions and dedicated information clinics in Wicklow Library, at a pop-up shop in Greystones and in Sandymount Community Centre.

The exhibitions and information clinics will provide members of the public as well as public representatives with further details on the design and layout as well details on the various onshore and offshore environmental, technical and feasibility surveys which have been carried out as part of the project.

The Codling Wind Park was one of four successful bidders in Ireland’s first auction for offshore wind contracts have been announced.

The other projects are: North Irish Sea Array and Dublin Array, which will both be off the Dublin coast, and Sceirde Rocks off the coast of Galway.

